More than 3,600 BC Hydro customers were without power on the morning of Saturday, June 18, 2022. (BC Hydro)

More than 3,600 BC Hydro customers without power 10 hours after crash in Chilliwack

Vehicle hit power pole with transformer on Vedder late Friday night

More than 3,600 BC Hydro customers in Chilliwack were without power in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 18.

According to witnesses, a vehicle hit a power pole with a transformer on it on Vedder Road near Gaetz Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday, June 17.

By 9:45 a.m. the next day, 3,632 customers were still without power.

According to a tweet from BC Hydro, crews were expected to be on scene around 9:30 a.m.

