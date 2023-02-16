More than $1M for active transportation around Chilliwack will bring bike lanes, sidewalks

Tzeachten First Nation, City of Chilliwack, and FVRD projects in latest round of provincial funding

Bailey Road from Chilliwack River Road to Matheson Road will see a new sidewalk and bike lane installed, thanks to $500,000 in ‘active transportation’ funding from the province. (City of Chilliwack webmap)

More than $1 million in provincial funding is on its way for three “active transportation” projects in and around Chilliwack.

Chilliwack MLAs said in a release Thursday (Feb. 16) it means that area residents will have more options of getting around their communities safely with new non-motorized infrastructure and planning projects underway.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people out on these multi-use pathways once they’re complete!” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

Tzeachten First Nation is set to receive $500,000 for a new sidewalk and bike lane to be built on the south side side of Bailey Road, from Chilliwack River Road to Matheson Road.

The City of Chilliwack has been allocated $500,000 to install a new sidewalk and improve bike lanes on Tyson Road between Evans Road and Watson Road.

“Upgrades and improvements to sidewalks and cycling paths make a real difference in people’s everyday lives, whether they’re getting to work or exploring the community,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “I’m glad to see our government investing in active transportation projects all across the province.”

The third recipient is the Fraser Valley Regional District with $50,000 coming from the province to develop an Active Transportation Network Plan with safe options for active modes of transportation and connecting communities.

The term “active transportation” refers to any non-motorized modes of transportation, when people use their own power to get from one place to another. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, and more.

A total of 74 new infrastructure and planning projects are receiving funding in varied communities across B.C. as part of this round of provincial grants. These include projects like multi-use pathways, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, and improvements to lighting, safety, sidewalks, and road quality.

