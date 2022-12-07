More charging stations for electric vehicles on the way from City of Chilliwack

2 under construction out of 12 new EV charging stations being added to public network

The EV charging station locator app PlugShare shows the precise location of chargers on a map. (PlugShare)

Two new electric vehicle charging stations are under construction in Chilliwack — with more on the way from City of Chilliwack as it expands its public charging network.

Fraser City Installations was awarded the contract to install two EV charging stations at the Sardis Sports Complex, and the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre.

The city-installed chargers around town are in addition to those purchased by private businesses like the Coast Hotel, or the Fraser Valley Regional District, as examples.

One of the first charging stations installed in the city hall parking lot in 2013 is currently not available to EV owners due to the construction work on an addition that’s ongoing.

A new charger will be installed at city hall once construction is completed.

Several other city-funded chargers are already installed and operational such as the one at the Tourism Centre Visitor Centre, which has minor landscaping and road markings to come.

Four more chargers planned for the following locations: the Victoria Avenue parking lot (two Level 3 fast charger ports), Chilliwack City Hall, Chilliwack courthouse parking lot, and the City of Chilliwack Operations Centre on Luckakuck Way.

In February, city council approved the funding to purchase a dozen new EV charging stations that would provide 22 charging ports in seven locations throughout Chilliwack.

Ten of the new stations were to be dual-port, Level 2 chargers, while two were to be single-port, Level 3 chargers.

Council approved changes to the city zoning bylaw in August 2020 to require EV charging infrastructure in all new residential developments.

