New anti-Ukraine graffiti, and crosses, have been left outside a Langley, B.C. townhouse that has been flying a Ukraine flag. (Courtesy Kiersten Bisgaard)

More anti-Ukraine graffiti spray painted at B.C. townhouse

‘They hit our gate again, this time with a cross’

It appears whoever spray painted an anti-Ukraine message at the home of a Langley teacher has done it again.

But this time, others have taken action to remove the messages, Willoughby resident Kiersten Bisgaard told the Langley Advance Times on Sunday, March 19.

Bisgaard said the new graffiti was left sometime between Friday night, March 17, and Saturday morning, March 18.

“I’m not really sure what that has to do with anything.”

Most of the badly-spelled graffiti was painted on the sidewalk with messages like “ukrain[sic] = Nazi,” “Jesus is king,” “ukrain[sic] are the devil,” “the Nazi die,” etc.

“Most of these messages are between our complex and the next, where it is mostly trees, including up the trail behind Serenity and up through Nature’s Walk,” Bisgaard said.

There was also a message sprayed on the pathway in the SE corner of Richard Bullpit Elementary.

“The police have been notified again and I have provided a statement,” Bisgaard said.

READ ALSO: Anti-Ukraine graffiti spray painted on Langley townhouse

On Sunday, Bisgaard was out adding some “positive messages” with chalk, and noticed some of the offending graffiti had either been covered over, or removed, by supportive neighbours.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, like someone carrying a spray can, she urges calling the RCMP non-emergency number at 604-532-3200.

She and her husband will be installing security cameras.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk earlier said the detachment is investigating a “report of concerning, derogatory graffiti being spray painted on the sidewalk and gate in front of a residence.

Cpl. van Herk said the incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Langley RCMP.

READ ALSO: From Russia to Langley City: A Ukrainian couple’s story

When Russia launched the war, president Vladimir Putin claimed it was because the Ukrainian government was heavily influenced by radical nationalist and Neo-Nazi groups, an accusation that has been rejected by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who happens to be Jewish, and the countries who support the Ukrainian resistance.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Refugees from Ukraine celebrate a traditional Christmas in Langley City

Pop-up banner image