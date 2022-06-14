Missing Alberta girl believed in B.C.

16-year-old may be in the Okanagan area: RCMP

Leah Pahlke, 16, is believed to be on the Westside, missing from her Alberta home. (Contributed)

RCMP have reason to believe a teenager missing from her Alberta home could be in B.C.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Leah Pahlke. She was reported missing from her home in Innisfail, Alta., the morning of Sunday, June 12 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Investigators believe Pahlke is in the Westside Road area of Vernon and police are turning to the public for assistance in locating her.

She is approximately five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

