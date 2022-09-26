Gas prices have hit a record high in Metro Vancouver Sept. 26, with some stations selling regular fuel at $2.339 per litre. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Metro Vancouver gas prices hit record high $2.339 per litre

Price nearly a dollar per litre more expensive than Calgary, Toronto

After ballooning some 40 cents in less than a week, Metro Vancouver gas prices are now at the highest they’ve ever been.

The price of regular fuel at numerous gas stations throughout the region Monday (Sept. 26) morning was $2.339 per litre. That’s close to a full dollar per litre more expensive than other major Canadian cities.

According to price predicting and tracking website Gas Wizard, Calgary and Toronto are sitting at $1.49 per litre, while Halifax is at $1.53 and Montreal is at $1.65.

Metro Vancouver prices are also by far the highest in B.C. Greater Victoria is predicted to hit $2.34 per litre, but prices remain around $2.10 to $2.15 Monday morning.

In Kamloops, Gas Wizard says pump prices are about $1.78, with things even cheaper in Kelowna at about $1.70.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog post that gas prices are varying wildly across North America due to refinery disruptions from fires and maintenance. He added that Tropical Storm Ian could also be affecting things.

READ ALSO: Canadian military en route to assist with Hurricane Fiona recovery efforts

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas pricesMetro Vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Neighbours smash front windows to save Chilliwack man from fire
Next story
Chilliwack teachers’ union endorse school trustee candidates for second time ever

Just Posted

Smoke blanketed the mountains to the southeast of Chilliwack in the morning of Sept. 26, 2022 due to wildfires in Washington State. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wildfire smoke wafting back into the ‘Wack and Fraser Valley

Northern Paranormal Investigations will be holding guided tours of Yale Historic Site, discussing their findings of all things spooky. (Submitted/Yale Historic Site)
Ghost stories abound at historic B.C. gold rush site in Yale

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs top Langley in BCHL season opener

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association has presented Chilliwack School Board candidates with 10 questions leading up to the 2022 municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Black Press Media)
Chilliwack teachers’ union endorse school trustee candidates for second time ever

Pop-up banner image