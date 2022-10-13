Mary Street project will see new bike lanes, LED lighting in downtown Chilliwack

21 fewer parking spaces planned as angled parking set to be converted to parallel parking

The car graphics along Mary Street show parking capacity changes, with reductions in parking spaces coming to accommodate the new bike lanes. (City of Chilliwack)

Mary Street in downtown Chilliwack is about to undergo a bit of a transformation.

City of Chilliwack announced that new bike lanes are coming to Mary Street in 2022-23 to the busiest section of the street between Hodgins and Wellington avenues.

Buffered bike lanes will mean fewer on-street parking spaces.

Some of the angled parking along Mary Street will be converted to parallel parking to make room for the bike lanes, with 21 fewer parking spaces projected on the city’s map.

New buffered bike lanes, and LED lighting are planned, as well as rapid flashing beacons to be installed at the Kipp Avenue crosswalk.

“Buffered” bike lanes include a painted buffer zone that separates the bike lane from the vehicle travel lane or parking lane.

New LED street lights will be installed from Spadina to Wellington.

They’ll also be adding “curb bulges,” which narrow the roadway and shorten crossings for pedestrians, as well as road markings for the bike lanes and parking lanes.

