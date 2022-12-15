A person was killed at the train crossing in Hope, on 6th Avenue early Thursday morning. (Hope Standard file photo)

Man dies after being found near Hope train tracks, police still investigating

Man was found near the tracks with injuries and transported to hospital where he died

A man died from serious injuries Thursday morning in Hope, and officials are investigating whether he was hit by a train at a busy crossing.

The incident happened near the 6th Avenue crossing in the early hours of the morning.

According to Hope RCMP, they responded to a request by the CN Police to help with a pedestrian that may have been struck by a train. A man in his 40s was located in need of medical help near the tracks. He was transported to the hospital but died soon after as a result of his injuries.

“Our heart goes out the family of the deceased, especially at this time of year,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin in a media release. “These types of circumstances have a broad reach and affect, not only the family, but those of the first responders and the train personnel. Our victim services support will be reaching out to the family and our internal services will be providing support to the first responders that attended the scene.”

The crossing was closed for over an hour while police investigated the incident. During this time, police received support from both the CN and CP police.

