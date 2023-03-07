Dates have been set for the jury trial of David Allen Geoghegan, 31, (left) and Darius Calvin Ray Commodore, 24, charged with the first-degree murder of Jordan Christopher Smyth on Halloween 2019, either late Oct. 31, 2019 or in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2019. (RCMP file)

Dates have been set for the jury trial of David Allen Geoghegan, 31, (left) and Darius Calvin Ray Commodore, 24, charged with the first-degree murder of Jordan Christopher Smyth on Halloween 2019, either late Oct. 31, 2019 or in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2019. (RCMP file)

Jury selection starts for 2019 Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

Darius Commodore and David Geoghegan charged with first-degree murder of Jordan Smyth in 2019

Jury selection began Tuesday in the case of the two men charged in the Halloween 2019 homicide of Jordan Smyth near Cultus Lake.

Darius Commodore and David Geoghegan were charged in June 2021 with first-degree murder in connection to the killing of the 26-year-old whose body was found in an open area off a remote section of Sleepy Hollow Road on the Soowahlie reserve about one kilometre from Cultus Lake on Nov. 1, 2019.

As long as jury selection goes ahead, the two face a jury trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on March 13, 2023.

Jordan Smyth.

READ MORE: First-degree murder charges laid in connection with Halloween homicide near Cultus Lake

READ MORE: Victim named in Halloween night homicide near Cultus Lake

At the time of his killing, IHIT said Smyth was known to police and they believed the homicide was a targeted incident.

On June 29, 2021, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed that Commodore, 24, and Geoghegan, 30, were arrested. Commodore was arrested in Abbotsford, Geoghegan in Chilliwack.

Commodore and Geoghegan are well-known to Chilliwack RCMP with serious criminal records and numerous recent matters before the courts.

Homicide investigators were on scene Nov. 1, 2019 following the discovery of a body on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake, south of Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Homicide investigators were on scene Nov. 1, 2019 following the discovery of a body on the Soowahlie First Nation reserve off Sleepy Hollow Road near Cultus Lake, south of Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018, was again arrested on a B.C.-wide warrant in May. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

David Allen Geoghegan, seen here being arrested on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 2, 2018, was again arrested on a B.C.-wide warrant in May. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

Approximate location on the Soowahlie First Nation between Chilliwack and Cultus Lake where a body was found on Nov. 1, 2019. IHIT is investigating. (Google Maps)

Approximate location on the Soowahlie First Nation between Chilliwack and Cultus Lake where a body was found on Nov. 1, 2019. IHIT is investigating. (Google Maps)

