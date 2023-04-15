Innocent people targeted in early-morning home invasion on Bowman Road in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police Department are calling a home invasion earlier this week “incredibly concerning” after a group of men entered a residence with a weapon and targeted innocent victims.

The incident happened in the 1500-block of Bowman Road in Abbotsford around 12:57 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

A group of male suspects wearing dark clothing entered an occupied home, displayed a firearm and assaulted two residents on the property.

Officers determined the property is home to an active, marijuana grow operation. However, the two victims assaulted during this incident were not associated with the marijuana grow operation but rather with the farm that operates on the same property.

“Both victims at the time of the incident suffered minor injuries but were incredibly shaken,” Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with APD, stated in a press release on April 15.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is in the early stages of the investigation.

“This incident is incredibly concerning to the AbbyPD as, in this case, innocent people were targeted in this act of violence. AbbyPD is reminding those that house marijuana grow operations on residential properties within the city, that these operations pose a significant risk to public safety not only to the occupants of these operations but to the nearby residents as well.”

Investigators are now looking for witnesses and dashcam footage. Anyone travelling in the Sumas Prairie area before and/or after this incident who has video footage or anyone with any information that may be related to this investigation is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File #2023-15714.

