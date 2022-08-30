Visiting Cultus Sept. 3-5? Don’t park illegally on Columbia Valley Highway as RCMP enforcement and towing will be part of a pilot project this weekend. (FVRD)

Visiting Cultus Sept. 3-5? Don’t park illegally on Columbia Valley Highway as RCMP enforcement and towing will be part of a pilot project this weekend. (FVRD)

Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

Tow lot being set up for enforcement trial by RCMP, FVRD, Cultus Lake Park Board

Heading to Cultus Lake over the long weekend? Be extra careful where you park.

Any vehicles parked illegally from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5 along Columbia Valley Highway may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Reliable Towing will be transporting vehicles to a temporary tow lot located at Cultus Lake Community Hall.

Ongoing illegal parking has been a long-standing irritant to locals, as well as emergency responders.

So this weekend will see a “towing trial” with enforcement by RCMP in partnership with Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Fraser Valley Regional District, and Cultus Lake Park Board.

“Parking is prohibited on Columbia Valley Highway as it poses a hazard to drivers and pedestrians and prevents emergency services from moving safely through the area,” according to the press release Tuesday.

Visitors to the lake are advised to park only in the designated paid parking lots around Cultus Lake community or limited parking at Cultus Lake Provincial Park.

Signage mapping out the parking areas is at the entrance of Cultus Lake near the roundabout.

The tow yard will be monitored by Reliable Towing, and any towed vehicles will require payment to from owners at the time of retrieval.

Paid parking is in effect year-round in all public parking areas at Cultus Lake Park:

· Lot A: West Side

· Lot B: Main Beach

· Lot C: located at the Marina

· Lot D: located behind the Waterpark

· Oak Street Park

· Plaza Day Use Parking

· Oversized parking is available at Lot B

cultuslake.bc.ca/parking/

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cultus LakeFraser Valley Regional DistrictLangley RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal government says it will build 17,000 homes, pegs cost at $2 billion
Next story
Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Just Posted

Above: Kinsmen Park on Portage is seen here on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Chilliwack RCMP want to speak with two boys and one girl who were playing at Portage Park (Kinsmen Park on Portage) on the evening of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Young witnesses sought after man threatens to assault kids in Chilliwack park

Illegally parked vehicles along Columbia Valley Highway are challenging for emergency responders. (Screenshot/Cultus Lake Fire Department)
Illegally parked cars near Cultus Lake may be towed over the long weekend

BC Lottery Corp. was the winning team at the Otter Co-op and Angry Otter golf tournament on Aug. 25. They picked a charity, BC Children’s Hospital, to receive a $10K donation from the tourney proceeds. (Bailey Ridder/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Otter Co-op purchases 25 more retail fuel locations

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)
BREAKING: Body of missing Chehalis fisherman found on Fraser River in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image