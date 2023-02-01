IHIT asks public for help to solve Mission homicide

It’s been a year since the body of Codi Carlyle Rogers was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park and IHIT is asking for witnesses to come forward. / Submitted Photo

It has been a year since the body of Codi Carlyle Rogers was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park and police are continuing to investigate the homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to build a timeline of events leading to Rogers’ death and are appealing to witnesses to come forward on the one-year anniversary.

“We are thankful to all those of you who came forward over the past year,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT. “But the investigation continues. We’re once again asking for those with information who have yet to speak with police, anyone with new information or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park on the night of January 31, 2022, to please contact IHIT.”

On Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:43 a.m., Mission RCMP officers responded to a report that the body of a deceased woman had been found in the Cascade Falls Regional Park. The deceased was identified as 40-year old Codi Carlyle Rogers from Mission. The circumstances surrounding the body were deemed suspicious and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate. IHIT took conduct of the investigation and continued to work closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

According to IHIT, Rogers was last observed on foot, leaving her residence located at Grand Street at 6th Ave. in Mission, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on January 31, 2022. Her body was discovered the following morning approximately 22 km away, at the Cascade Falls Regional Park.

Anyone with new information about the incident can contact IHIT directly at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.