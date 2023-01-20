Human rights the focus of upcoming group discussion in Chilliwack

Chilliwack LIP looking for 8 newcomers to chat in a group to inform future human rights work

Chilliwack Local Immigration Partnership (LIP) is looking for newcomers of the Upper Fraser Valley willing to take part in a group discussion next Tuesday about their experiences.

“We are inviting newcomers in Chilliwack to share their stories, ideas and solutions to inspire the human rights work of the future,” say organizers.

A focus-group session for eight participants is slated for the afternoon of Jan. 24 at the Chilliwack LIP office.

“These conversations will be a part of a research project that is happening all over the province so that we can help protect human rights better,” according to the event info from Chilliwack LIP.

The research is in partnership with B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commisioner.

The session is Jan. 24, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 9214 Mary St., with lunch and an honorarium for those who pre-register.

Email vanbergena@comserv.bc.ca to register.

The Local Immigration Partnership, serving the Upper Fraser Valley, (Chilliwack, Agassiz-Harrison, Hope) helps co-ordinate services from housing, employment, education and health and ensures public services are leveraged to advance the social and economic well-being of newcomers. By focusing community actions and energy towards common goals, LIP creates a culture of collaboration which results in more value as service providers work together to pool resources.

