Household Hazardous Waste Day in Chilliwack coming on Oct. 1

Motor oil, batteries and antifreeze will be accepted, plus propane tanks, pool chemicals and more

The City of Chilliwack will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 1 in the Chilliwack Heritage Park parking lot of Luckakuck Way. (Langley Advance Times file)

Do you have a bunch of used batteries or some old motor oil sitting around the garage that needs to be disposed of safely?

City of Chilliwack is inviting residents to drop off a range of household hazardous waste items – for free – on Oct. 1.

It’s an annual event they call Household Hazardous Waste Day, and it allows residents to dispose of this kind of waste in an environmentally responsible way.

Waste that they can accept ranges from used motor oil, oil filters, batteries and antifreeze, to propane tanks, pool chemicals and fire extinguishers, along with oven cleaners, drain openers, and mercury products.

However they will not accept certain items like pesticides, fluorescent lights or used paint (household/aerosol).

For a full list of items they’ll accept, or not accept, visit: www.chilliwack.com

Residents who live in FVRD’s Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls), Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley), Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley), Harrison Hot Springs, District of Kent/Agassiz can drop off their hazardous waste along with Chilliwack residents. Proof of residency is required during the event.

Only hazardous waste that’s been used for residential purposes will be accepted. Commercial hazardous waste won’t be accepted. Businesses with hazardous waste have to hire a hazardous waste collection company.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 44140 Luckakuck Way (Chilliwack Heritage Park Parking Lot).

RELATED: Free annual event to dispose of toxic waste safely

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackwaste disposal