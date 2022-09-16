The City of Chilliwack will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 1 in the Chilliwack Heritage Park parking lot of Luckakuck Way. (Langley Advance Times file)

The City of Chilliwack will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 1 in the Chilliwack Heritage Park parking lot of Luckakuck Way. (Langley Advance Times file)

Household Hazardous Waste Day in Chilliwack coming on Oct. 1

Motor oil, batteries and antifreeze will be accepted, plus propane tanks, pool chemicals and more

Do you have a bunch of used batteries or some old motor oil sitting around the garage that needs to be disposed of safely?

City of Chilliwack is inviting residents to drop off a range of household hazardous waste items – for free – on Oct. 1.

It’s an annual event they call Household Hazardous Waste Day, and it allows residents to dispose of this kind of waste in an environmentally responsible way.

Waste that they can accept ranges from used motor oil, oil filters, batteries and antifreeze, to propane tanks, pool chemicals and fire extinguishers, along with oven cleaners, drain openers, and mercury products.

However they will not accept certain items like pesticides, fluorescent lights or used paint (household/aerosol).

For a full list of items they’ll accept, or not accept, visit: www.chilliwack.com

Residents who live in FVRD’s Electoral Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls), Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley), Electoral Area H (Cultus Lake/Columbia Valley), Harrison Hot Springs, District of Kent/Agassiz can drop off their hazardous waste along with Chilliwack residents. Proof of residency is required during the event.

Only hazardous waste that’s been used for residential purposes will be accepted. Commercial hazardous waste won’t be accepted. Businesses with hazardous waste have to hire a hazardous waste collection company.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 44140 Luckakuck Way (Chilliwack Heritage Park Parking Lot).

RELATED: Free annual event to dispose of toxic waste safely

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackwaste disposal

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Women in Politics event in Chilliwack will discuss why more women aren’t elected to office
Next story
Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago

Just Posted

Red area indicates the primary control zone, purple area the infected zone, for an avian influenza outbreak at a poultry farm in Chilliwack, detected on Sept. 12, 2022. (CFIA map)
Chilliwack avian flu outbreak may be linked to wild bird migration

The City of Chilliwack will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 1 in the Chilliwack Heritage Park parking lot of Luckakuck Way. (Langley Advance Times file)
Household Hazardous Waste Day in Chilliwack coming on Oct. 1

The 2022 municipal election is Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Black Press Media)
OPINION: Low voter turnout isn’t just frustrating, it’s a democracy killer

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk and Thar hang out in Abbotsford on Wednesday (Sept. 7) during the jersey presentation for participants in the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News).
Four Chilliwack-area RCMP officers ready to roll with Cops for Cancer 2022