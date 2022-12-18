Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt closed after incidents in both directions

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo

Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Comstock Road. According to Drive BC, vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound led to the highway being closed on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon.

The northbound incident occured on between the Coldwater Road exit and the Comstock road exit nine kilometres south of Merritt. An assessment of the northbound incident is in progress with major delays expected, according to Drive BC. A detour is available via Highway 3.

The southbound incident also occured between the Coldwater Road exit and the Comstock road exit and resulted in a lane closure. Detours are available via Highway 1 or Highway 5A to Highway 3.

With heavy snowfall and low temperatures hitting the Fraser Vallet on Sunday, Environment Canada says travel could be difficult for drivers with quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with visibility that could be suddenly reduced to near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

More to come.

