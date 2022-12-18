Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt closed after incidents in both directions

Drive BC reported vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound on Highway 5 Sunday

Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt on Comstock Road. According to Drive BC, vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound led to the highway being closed on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon.

The northbound incident occured on between the Coldwater Road exit and the Comstock road exit nine kilometres south of Merritt. An assessment of the northbound incident is in progress with major delays expected, according to Drive BC. A detour is available via Highway 3.

The southbound incident also occured between the Coldwater Road exit and the Comstock road exit and resulted in a lane closure. Detours are available via Highway 1 or Highway 5A to Highway 3.

With heavy snowfall and low temperatures hitting the Fraser Vallet on Sunday, Environment Canada says travel could be difficult for drivers with quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, along with visibility that could be suddenly reduced to near zero in heavy snow and blowing snow.

More to come.

BC StormBreaking NewsTraffic

Previous story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

Just Posted

Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt is closed in both directions on Sunday (Dec. 18) afternoon after vehicle incidents both northbound and southbound. /File Photo
Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt closed after incidents in both directions

According to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada, the Fraser Valley could see 10-15 cm of snow on Sunday and wind chills as low as minus 10-25 degrees until Thursday. (Dec. 18, 2022) /Dillon White Photo
Snowfall and low temperatures expected to continue Sunday throughout Fraser Valley

Snow is blanketing North Vancouver and the Lower Mainland Sunday (Dec. 18). Residents in parts of the region also reported thundersnow early in the morning. (@jennsaidthis/Twitter)
VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 18