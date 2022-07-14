Power is out for 73 BC Hydro customers in the Fraser Canyon after a bad motor vehicle accident at Hell’s Gate on Highway 1. (Facebook photo)

Highway 1 closed at Hell’s Gate after semi-truck hits power pole

The truck reportedly hit the pole, knocking out power for local residents, before going down a hill

Highway 1 is closed in both direction’s at Hell’s Gate after a bad motor vehicle crash.

A semi-truck reportedly hit a power pole and caromed down the hill before catching fire.

There is no confirmation yet of injuries.

One poster on Facebook said she was turned back at Hope and told the estimated time to re-open is 6-8 hours.

The accident has knocked out power for several BC Hydro customers. Seventy-three are impacted by the outage, with BC Hydro saying power went off just before noon.

More details to come.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Missing Kamloops boys haven't been heard from since July 8
Ripudaman Singh Malik, acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing, fatally shot in Surrey

Traffic is backed up in both directions and people are out of their cars after a bad motor vehicle accident at Hell’s Gate on Highway 1. (Facebook photo)
