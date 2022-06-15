High water closes riverside trail at Island 22 park in Chilliwack until further notice

Some of the facilities at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack have been closed temporarily because of rising water levels, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.
“The bike park and riverside trail by the dog park are now closed until further notice due to high water and erosion,” said the FVRD update on June 14.
The outhouse at the dog park is also temporarily closed.
The FVRD’s emergency operations centre has been activated to Level 1.
“We are monitoring current and forecasted river levels through the BC River Forecast Centre, weather forecasts provided by Environment Canada, and local conditions.”
There were no evacuation orders or alerts in place, as of June 15.
FVRD residents can leave a message to report any concerns about freshet and flooding at 778-704-0400.
