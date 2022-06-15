High water closes riverside trail at Island 22 park in Chilliwack until further notice

Bike park, riverside trail, outhouse all closed by FVRD due to erosion, freshet

The riverside trail outside the dog park, and the outhouse were closed June 14, 2022 at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack due to high water. This sign was posted the last time the dog park was closed on June 28, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Some of the facilities at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack have been closed temporarily because of rising water levels, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

“The bike park and riverside trail by the dog park are now closed until further notice due to high water and erosion,” said the FVRD update on June 14.

The outhouse at the dog park is also temporarily closed.

The FVRD’s emergency operations centre has been activated to Level 1.

“We are monitoring current and forecasted river levels through the BC River Forecast Centre, weather forecasts provided by Environment Canada, and local conditions.”

There were no evacuation orders or alerts in place, as of June 15.

FVRD residents can leave a message to report any concerns about freshet and flooding at 778-704-0400.

