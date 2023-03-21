Chilliwack School District Trustee Heather Maahs (right) and board chair Trustee Willow Reichelt at a Chilliwack School Board meeting in 2020. (YouTube/ Chilliwack School District)

Chilliwack School District Trustee Heather Maahs (right) and board chair Trustee Willow Reichelt at a Chilliwack School Board meeting in 2020. (YouTube/ Chilliwack School District)

Heather Maahs responds to Chilliwack School Board censure

Maahs said board chair Willow Reichelt unfairly shut down discussion at a Feb. 27 meeting

Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs has responded to the Chilliwack School Board’s move to censure her.

The board voted to do so March 16, suggesting Maahs hadn’t carried out her duties faithfully, diligently and in a manner that inspires public confidence in the ability and integrity of the board.

A statement released at the time said, “Additionally, trustees will accept the decisions of the board and support proposed actions in the implementation of a decision, regardless of holding an opposing position in debate or casting an opposition vote.”

In a response emailed to The Progress March 21, Maahs said she felt compelled to release a statement defending her reputation and character as a longstanding trustee.

RELATED: Chilliwack school board censures trustee Heather Maahs

RELATED: Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs pushes for creation of parental rights policy

“At the public board meeting held on February 7, 2023, policies were debated and discussed, with the public expressing their opinions on books in schools that contained sexually explicit content,” Maahs wrote. “The chair was unwilling to hear opinions contrary to her own and cut the microphone on the public and myself on several occasions during that meeting. These actions sparked outrage from the public and subsequently the board received approximately 400 emails objecting to the chair’s conduct and the board’s approval allowing books with sexually explicit content in our schools.

“As a result, without a fair process, the board decided that I was responsible for the public reaction and have censured me.

“I have always been a strong advocate for reading and I will continue to support and advocate for reading and the development of strong skills for all our students. I believe in the important role of parents and parents’ rights in advocating for their children.”

A full recording of the Feb. 7 meeting can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/live/WraW9VXbfKE.

The SD33 statement suggested Maahs’ opposition to a student-led event also played into their decision, but she didn’t touch on that in her response.

As to what the censure means, it’s an open-ended term that might mean she cannot participate in meetings or only in closed-door meetings. It might require her to take training or some other measure. The board will need to set parameters for it.

The last time a school trustee was censured was in May of 2020 with former trustee Barry Neufeld.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault
Next story
Pride flag won’t fly at City of Mission facilities

Just Posted

Chilliwack district principal Sean Wicker takes a photo of, left to right, school board trustees Heather Maahs, David Swankey, Margaret Reid, Teri Westerby, Willow Reichelt, Richard Procee, and district superintendent Rohan Arul-Pragasam at the district’s donor recognition dinner at G.W. Graham school on March 15, 2023. On March 16, Maahs was censured by the school board. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Heather Maahs responds to Chilliwack School Board censure

Councillor Ken Herar shows off the Pride Progress Flag at council on June 6, 2022. The matter was revisited on Monday (March 20) with the council voting to move forward without flying the pride flag at municipal locations. /Screenshot from Mission Council
Pride flag won’t fly at City of Mission facilities

Kristen Glass (left) environmental education co-ordinator at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve and Camille Coray, executive director, are excited to welcome folks to the Family Nature Festival, a free, two-day, all-ages event at the heron reserve March 31 and April 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Free, 2-day nature festival at blue heron reserve will cap off spring break in Chilliwack

This map of upcoming rail repair will see road closed at the tracks, Vedder Road north of Spruce, overnight on April 1 until April 2. (City of Chilliwack)
Tracks will be temporarily impassable at 3 rail crossings in Chilliwack this spring