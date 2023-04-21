The City of Chilliwack bought this bike lane sweeper to clean in between the protective bollards and curb, an area where a standard street sweeper cannot access. (City of Chilliwack)

Hazardous debris cleared away with new bike lane sweeper in Chilliwack

Narrow vehicle designed to sweep behind traffic delineators where standard street sweeper cannot access

Flat tires will hopefully be a thing of the past for cyclists who use the bike lanes in Chilliwack.

The City of Chilliwack purchased a bike lane sweeper and crews are now putting it to work.

“This sweeper is designed to sweep behind traffic delineators,” the city stated on social media on Friday, April 21.

The vehicle features three brushes on the front that sweep away items such as glass, branches, gravel and other hazardous debris that end up in the bike lanes. It’s narrow enough to be driven along the bike lane, between the protective bollards and curb.

In the past, street sweepers would have to manoeuvre around the bollards leaving debris behind in those sections of the bike lanes.

Problems arose years ago when the protective bollards were installed along many bike lanes in Chilliwack and cyclists complained about the hazardous debris left behind after a street sweeper had cleaned the road.

City crews were solving the problem by sweeping the debris by hand.

READ MORE: Bike lane debris poses safety hazard for cyclist

 

