‘Grinch’ of a thief stopped by snowdrift, arrested by Abbotsford police officers

Suspect was driving a U-Haul in Abbotsford and was arrested after getting stuck in snow

The Abbotsford Police handily caught a known offender with the help of the snow. The U-Haul being driven by a suspected “porch pirate” got stuck in a snow drift on Emerson Street on Dec. 20. (Abbotsford Police/Twitter)

A suspected Grinch was quite literally stopped in his tracks this week in Abbotsford.

A U-Haul cube van got stuck in a snowdrift on Emerson Street on Tuesday evening, and Abbotsford Police were able to arrest a suspected “porch pirate.”

They announced the capture on Twitter, calling it “a true Canadian Police chase.”

An officer’s account stated that the suspect got stuck in the snow, allowing them to quickly be arrested.

“Known offender/suspected porch pirate in custody facing multiple charges,” the tweet continued, with the hashtag “grinch.”

A true Canadian Police chase . . . Suspect became stuck in the snow, allowing us to quickly arrest them. Known offender/ suspected porch pirate in custody facing multiple charges. #grinch pic.twitter.com/8fikEpEC2k — S/Sgt. Chris Nightingale (@SSgtNightingale) December 21, 2022

“Porch pirate” is a term some are using to describe those who steal deliveries from front doors.

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr also sent out a message on Twitter regarding the arrest.

“Great work by patrol in difficult weather conditions,” he said. “They have been going over and above these past few days. I’m glad to see this porch pirate in custody – hopefully for a while. A true grinch, wrecking Christmas for those waiting for packages.”

