‘Grinch’ of a thief stopped by snowdrift, arrested by Abbotsford police officers

Suspect was driving a U-Haul in Abbotsford and was arrested after getting stuck in snow

A suspected Grinch was quite literally stopped in his tracks this week in Abbotsford.

A U-Haul cube van got stuck in a snowdrift on Emerson Street on Tuesday evening, and Abbotsford Police were able to arrest a suspected “porch pirate.”

They announced the capture on Twitter, calling it “a true Canadian Police chase.”

An officer’s account stated that the suspect got stuck in the snow, allowing them to quickly be arrested.

“Known offender/suspected porch pirate in custody facing multiple charges,” the tweet continued, with the hashtag “grinch.”

“Porch pirate” is a term some are using to describe those who steal deliveries from front doors.

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr also sent out a message on Twitter regarding the arrest.

“Great work by patrol in difficult weather conditions,” he said. “They have been going over and above these past few days. I’m glad to see this porch pirate in custody – hopefully for a while. A true grinch, wrecking Christmas for those waiting for packages.”

