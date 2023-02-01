Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices will inch up slightly. Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices will inch up slightly. Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Greater Vancouver home sales to flatten while prices inch up, forecast says

Average home price this year is expected to climb slightly to $1.2 million

Home sales in Greater Vancouver are predicted to stay in line with last year’s slower pace, while prices inch up slightly.

The forecasts are contained in the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver’s outlook for 2023 released Tuesday.

Historically, the report says rapidly escalating mortgage rates haven’t had as big a negative affect on prices as they have had on sales in Metro Vancouver.

It predicts 28,500 home sales in 2023, a 2.6 per cent decrease from last year.

While the current downturn has resulted in a price decline of about 10 per cent, the forecast says steady population growth in Metro Vancouver will underpin prices and maintain or even increase values.

It says the average home price this year for apartments, attached and detached homes is expected to climb slightly to $1.2 million, a 1.4 per cent increase.

However, the report says the risks to its predictions are an economic recession and even higher mortgage rates.

“The precise impact of a recession on the Metro Vancouver real estate market is difficult to predict since it largely hinges on the severity of the recession and the Bank of Canada’s policy response,” the report says.

home sales

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Food prices set to increase — again — as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores

Just Posted

Album covers for ‘Interior’ (left) by Teen Daze and ‘Gonzo’ by Boslen. Teen Daze is up for Electronic Album of the Year for ‘Interior’ released in late 2021 and Boslen has been nominated for Rap Album/EP of the Year for ‘Gonzo’ which was released in 2022. (teendaze.bandcamp.com; facebook.com/boslenofficial)
2 Chilliwack solo artists nominated for Juno Awards

Dave Selvitella, owner of Dave’s Roadhouse Music. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Dave’s Roadhouse Music to sell its last guitar in Chilliwack by the end of January

web version It's been a year since the body of Codi Carlyle Rogers was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park and IHIT is asking for witnesses to come forward. / Submitted Photo
IHIT asks public for help to solve Mission homicide

MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road. (Google Maps)
MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road slowing morning traffic in the eastern Fraser Valley