FVRD gets millions in infrastructure funding through provincial government grant

$1 billion is being distributed to 188 municipalities and regional districts across the province

A one-time payment of nearly $9-million from the provincial government to the Fraser Valley Regional District is meant to help with infrastructure projects. (File)

The Fraser Valley Regional District is getting nearly $9 million in NDP provincial government funding to help pay for infrastructure projects. The one-time windfall of $8,801,000 comes from the Growing Communities Fund, with $1 billion being distributed to 188 municipalities and regional districts across the province.

As communities continue to grow, local governments are harder pressed to pay for things like roads, transit, water and electrical systems, as well as community centers, parks and social services. Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon said this money will fund key projects, ensuring that people have services they can rely on as populations grow.

“Working together with local leaders is a critical part of supporting people in our region, and across the province,” Paddon said. “We are listening to local governments, who know the needs of their communities best, and providing a boost to help them deliver on the things that people count on.”

“Our communities are growing and this puts more pressure on community centres, parks and swimming pools that families rely on,” said Premier David Eby. “To help, we’re providing the single largest provincial investment in communities in B.C.’s history.”

Locally, the District of Kent is receiving $2,742,000, Harrison Hot Springs gets $1,256,000 and Hope receives $2,874,000.

RELATED: Resilient infrastructure, faster disaster recovery needed to adapt to climate change

RELATED: Bike around Chilliwack to see some of the new cycling infrastructure

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackinfrastructure