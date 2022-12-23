Freezing rain set to make things worse Friday in Fraser Valley after heavy snow overnight

Travel advisory in effect for much of the Lower Mainland until Christmas Eve

Freezing rain added to the mix after heavy snow overnight making roads treacherous Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 in Chilliwack with travel advisory in effect. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)

It’s the combination in the wintry mix that makes these weather conditions so treacherous on the roads particularly in Chilliwack and the eastern Fraser Valley.

Travel is not recommended across the Fraser Valley as the roads covered in heavy snow from overnight will ice up when the freezing rain arrives Friday.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

A travel advisory in effect for much of the Lower Mainland, effective Thursday (Dec. 22) until Christmas Eve.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

“Travel conditions will be challenging due to heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, followed by heavy rain on snow and ice,” according to the winter storm warning from Environment Canada Dec. 23.

“Strong outflow winds this morning giving poor visibility in blowing snow and windchill values near minus -20.”

The real dangerous element is the freezing rain with significant ice build-up and slippery surfaces. Localized flooding is possible once the rain comes.

WestJet has cancelled all its flights in and out of Abbotsford.

It’s going to change to freezing rain but it’s not clear when. However, the transition to freezing rain then to rain will occur at least six hours later in Hope.

Total snowfall accumulation of 15 to 25 centimetre and ice accretion of 15 to 25 millimetres are expected. Heavy rain will follow the freezing rain on Saturday and Saturday night with amount of up to 50 mm possible. Rain falling on snow and frozen ground will likely cause localized flooding.

