Former Chilliwack massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for information regarding a former registered massage therapist charged with two counts of sexual assault. (file photo)

A former registered massage therapist (RMT) has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

According to Chilliwack RCMP, Darcy Ferrier, 58, is alleged to have committed the crimes at his Chilliwack business, which was known as ‘Dawning Relief.’ The business is no longer open and Ferrier is no longer active as a RMT. His registration with the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) lapsed on July 11, 2022 without any limits, suspensions or disciplinary action ever going on his record.

He first registered with the CMTBC in October of 2020. The alleged offences occurred in 2021 and 2022, and police believe there may be more than two alleged victims.

“The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is concerned that there may be other victims or witnesses who have not yet reported to police,” said Cst. Tobi Araki of the Chilliwack RCMP in a news release. “We encourage anyone who may have information or any potential victims or witnesses to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611, referencing file number 2022-14995.

