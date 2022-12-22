First day of winter in Chilliwack was coldest in 141 years of record-keeping

Wednesday marked the third day in a row of record-breaking cold temperatures in Chilliwack, according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada.
Chilliwack’s bone-chilling -14.5 degrees fell in with dozens of B.C. cities on Dec. 21 breaking records for that day.
The low maximum of -14.5 was almost 15 degrees below normal breaking previous records on that day of -10 in 1914, and -13.5 in 1990.
“Today December 21st, the first day of winter, was the coldest in 141 years of Chilliwack weather recording,” Pannett reported.
Record low mean was -12.9, also more than 15 degrees below normal.
