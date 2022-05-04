Feedback sought on Chilliwack’s active transportation plan until May 19

‘We want to know if this draft reflects what our residents want to see,’ said mayor re latest version

Feedback is now being sought from Chilliwack residents on how to make the pedestrian network safer and easier to travel.

City of Chilliwack’s draft Active Transportation Plan is ready for review until May 19, on the heels of the first round of public engagement last summer.

“Active transportation” refers to any form of human-powered transportation, from walking, cycling, or rolling using a skateboard, to in-line skates, a wheelchair, or other wheel-based forms of transportation.

“We are developing the draft Active Transportation plan to support a more balanced, accessible, and efficient transportation system in Chilliwack, through investments in active and sustainable transportation,” said Mayor Ken Popove.

Last year he acknowledged the challenges faced by those who try to navigate Chilliwack streets.

“We have heard loud and clear that many residents face physical barriers when they move through our community,” Popove said.

The draft plan is focused on the walking-related components of active transportation, including sidewalks, multi-use pathways, crossings, and other related infrastructure and policy improvements.

After the first phase of consultation, staff incorporated some community suggestions into the draft plan.

“Now we want to know if this draft reflects what our residents want to see,” Popove said in a release May 3.

In addition to the online survey, city staff will also be on hand at several pop-up events to answer questions and gather feedback on the draft plan:

May 4 – 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Transit Hub (Yale Road)

May 7 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Save-On-Foods, Promontory Road

May 8 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vedder Trail

May 14 – 10 a.m. 2 p.m. at Peach Park

A follow-up survey is available at engagechilliwack.com/activetransportation until May 19 for residents to share their feedback. Residents who complete the survey can enter to win a $100 Visa gift card.

To view the draft plan, summary of feedback from the first round of consultation, and to take the survey, visit engagechilliwack.com/activetransportation. Residents can share feedback over the phone by calling 604-793-2907, or by dropping off written feedback at the drop box at City Hall (8550 Young Road).

City of ChilliwackTransportation