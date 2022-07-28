Jeff Buziak, father of Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered in 2008 in Saanich, has hired a private investigation and research firm to help move the case forward. (Black Press file photo)

Jeff Buziak, father of Lindsay Buziak, who was murdered in 2008 in Saanich, has hired a private investigation and research firm to help move the case forward. (Black Press file photo)

Father of murder victim Lindsay Buziak hires investigators to look into Saanich case

Vancouver firm also retained to help Jeff Buziak defence in defamation suit

The father of murdered real estate agent Lindsay Buziak has hired a private research and investigation firm in the hopes of moving the 14-year-old investigation forward.

Jeff Buziak said in a July 18 Facebook post that Zonta Research Group of Vancouver has been hired both to look into the murder itself, and to support Jeff Buziak’s defence against a defamation lawsuit filed against him by Victoria realtor Shirley Zailo.

READ MORE: Lindsay Buziak’s father sued for defamation against Victoria realtor

In one of Greater Victoria’s high-profile unsolved cases, Lindsay Buziak, then 24, had arranged to show a home in Saanich and was later stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008. Her boyfriend at the time, Jason Zailo, was the first to find her body though he was cleared as a suspect and no other suspects were ever named.

Shirley Zailo’s court submission from April 25 of this year said posts on a website owned by Jeff Buziak imply that she murdered Lindsay, planned and participated in the murder, and that readers are led to believe she’s evil, a psychopath and is guilty. It also points to posts purporting Shirley Zailo stabbed Lindsay.

As part of its investigation, Zonta has launched an online tip line at zontaresearchgroup.com/tip-line for anyone who may have information related to the case. An online crowdfunding campaign has also been launched to help Jeff Buziak pay for Zonta’s services.

READ MORE: Lindsay Buziak Memorial Walk for Justice to occur for 12th time in Saanich on Feb. 2

READ MORE: Father of murdered Realtor writes letter, pleading for help from Saanich mayor

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

InvestigativemurderSaanich

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast
Next story
Help Wanted: After pandemic pivots, where have Canadian workers gone?

Just Posted

Chilliwack’s Andy Harrington (right), executive director with Canadian Foodgrains Bank, meet with farmers and others in Ethiopia in July. This farmer had “a massive explosion in growth,” after one year of being part of a Canadian Foodgrains Bank program. (Submitted by Andy Harrington)
Chilliwack man with national charity working to end hunger says world food crisis ‘solvable’

A still from a video posted on Twitter in a moment right after this man is seen punching an employee in the head in an aisle of the Garrison Crossing Save-On-Foods in Chilliwack on Jan. 26, 2022. Gordon Grsic is facing several criminal charges in connection with the alleged incident. (Twitter)
Man will plead guilty to four charges in connection with violent assault at Chilliwack grocery store

This dog named Sasha was found on July 25 at Chilliwack Lake by Abbotsford’s Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society. He had a large wound on his side and claws that were clearly overgrown (right). (Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society/ Facebook)
Donations sought for injured dog found at Chilliwack Lake by Abbotsford animal rescue society

Baseball provincials
Home field advantage for Chilliwack Cougars at bantam baseball provincials