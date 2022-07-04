The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.

Fatal collision on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Man struck and killed by vehicle after he got out of his sedan following crash

A man was killed in Mission this morning (July 4) after he was struck by a vehicle following a crash on Lougheed Highway.

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours, according to a Mission RCMP email.

The victim had been travelling westbound when his sedan struck the center barrier on the hill up to McLean Street, and ended up in the eastbound lane, Mission RCMP said.

RCMP say he was struck by a westbound vehicle after he had gotten out of his sedan, and died on scene.

They said the driver of the westbound vehicle stayed at the crash site, and is cooperating with the investigation led by Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit and RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Mission RCMP are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators to call 604-826-7161.

