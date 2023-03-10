A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

Family loses everything in Keremeos house fire, believed to be sparked by dryer

Although the fire was contained there was very heavy smoke damage

A four-hour battle with a housefire in Keremeos cost a family all they had.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home near the Hilltop gas station in Keremeos at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

A total of 15 firefighters were on scene for more than four hours putting out the blaze.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s Indigenous friendship centre sued for allegedly forcing out ex director

Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha said that they were able to keep the fire contained to the laundry and bathroom of the home, however, the amount of damage left the home uninhabitable.

The heavy smoke damage also cost the family of five everything in the house. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire is currently believed to have started in a dryer, but the cause is currently under investigation.

A second nearby two-story home was also evacuated, but the residents there will be allowed back in once power and water are restored.

Bosscha gave special thanks to the volunteer firefighters employes, as well as the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Emergency Support Services and FortisBC for their quick response to the fire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cultus Lake struggling to get a handle on its invasive goose problem
Next story
Flight cancelled in Kelowna after suspect points laser at plane; RCMP issue warning

Just Posted

A goose is seen in Chilliwack on May 31, 2010. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Cultus Lake struggling to get a handle on its invasive goose problem

From left, Chantel Williams, Raina Lloyd and Andrea Bogle – seen here on March 3, 2023 at Cultus Lake – were all diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 and joined the Spirit Abreast dragon boat team in 2022. The Chilliwack-based paddling team is having a meet-and-greet on March 28. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘The best therapy’: Breast cancer survivors invite others to join Chilliwack-based dragon boat team

Firefighters were on scene at a blaze in a vacant house on Second Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, March 10, 2023. It was the second fire at the house in less than two weeks. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Firefighters battle 2nd blaze at Second Avenue home in Chilliwack

Chilliwack-raised hip-hop artist Boslen is up for a 2023 Juno Award for his album ‘Gonzo.’ (Submitted by Boslen)
‘An amazing moment for my career’: Chilliwack-raised hip-hop artist up for Juno Award

Pop-up banner image