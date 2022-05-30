There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Environment Canada warns of dense fog at Coquihalla Summit this morning

Conditions may not improve until noon

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement regarding dense fog at the Coquihalla Summit this morning.

There is “near zero” visibility at less than 500 metres, and the fog’s forecasted to hang around for another two hours, according to the statement; conditions may not improve until noon.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada says. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valley

Previous story
IHIT identifies Burnaby teen as victim found in Surrey park
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Protecting this gift’ seeks to transform approach by Tourism Chilliwack

Just Posted

Marble Hill Road was closed at Ramsay Place in Chilliwack for repairs in early December 2021 after heavy rains caused slide on November 30, 2021. (City of Chilliwack file)
Chilliwack council approves hazard assessment of landslides, debris flows on Marble Hill

Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association
Chilliwack Minor Hockey wins major PCAHA award

Chilliwack Law Courts. (Progress file)
Chilliwack offender appeals 2018 attempted robbery and sexual assault conviction

Not enough dragon boat teams signed up for the 2022 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival, leading to its cancellation. Organizers will try again next year. (File Photo)
2022 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival cancelled