Eastern Fraser Valley transit dispute hits road block; buses roll to a stop Monday

Negotiations break down according to CUPE release Friday morning

Talks have broken down between the union and the employer in the eastern Fraser Valley transit system, with a strike called for Monday, March 20. (File photo)

A transit strike in the eastern Fraser Valley is now imminent, according to the union who represents transit workers.

This will affect transit users in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Hope, as well as the operations of the FVX line from Chilliwack into the Lower Mainland.

CUPE 561 issued a press release on Friday morning announcing a full walkout on Monday. This follows another three days of failed negotiations, after a long negotiation process.

HandyDART will continue to operate at essential service levels for passengers requiring treatment for cancer, multiple sclerosis, and renal dialysis. All other transit services in the Fraser Valley will cease indefinitely until a fair deal is reached, the union said.

Unlike the previous three-day strike, this one has no end date. Drivers have also not been collecting fares since early February.

CUPE 561 President Jane Gibbons described the full shutdown as a result of the company’s “intransigence at the table.”

“This employer has completely refused to meaningfully discuss the regional wage disparity and lack of a pension,” said Gibbons. “It’s gotten so bad that we’re left with no alternative but to shut down services.”

They also said that their employer First Transit, a U.S.-based, for-profit company subcontracted by BC Transit, was recently purchased by a global corporation Transdev.

“We find it hard to believe that a company with this much wealth refuses to pay our members what other transit operators in this region make,” Gibbons said. “Without fair wages, public transit in the Fraser Valley will continue to suffer.”

He said First Transit has shown a “steadfast refusal to address the concerns of our members.”

More to come.

READ MORE: Three-day bus strike starts this Thursday in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission and Hope

BC TransitBreaking NewsTransitUnion wage deals