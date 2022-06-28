Items seized by Chilliwack RCMP after arresting two men and following up with two search warrants. (RCMP photo)

Drugs and guns seized as RCMP search two Chilliwack homes

Police executed search warrants after arresting two Chilliwack men for alleged drug trafficking

RCMP seized drugs and firearms from two Chilliwack homes on June 21.

Following the arrest of two Chilliwack men, ages 33 and 42, for suspected drug trafficking, police found suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, a large quantity of cash, a loaded handgun, ammunition, silencers and additional firearms.

RCMP then moved in on two addresses, one in the 8100 block of Young Road and the other in the 9000 block of Garden Drive. Executing search warrants, they seized two handguns and four long guns and also found large quantities of suspected drugs, drug packaging, scales and cash.

“The Chilliwack RCMP remain committed to targeting those responsible for trafficking fentanyl and other illicit drugs in our community,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “The guns seized during this investigation posed a threat to public safety. We will continue to work diligently to keep our community safe by taking illegal drugs and guns off of our streets.”

Any with information regarding potential drug trafficking activities is asked to phone the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Section at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

For this specific case, reference file number 2022-13435.

