A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on March 19. The driver involved has now been sentenced. (Twitter photo)

Driver sentenced for Highway 1 incident that closed 2 exits in Abbotsford

Police used spike belt to stop Tyson Fust on March 19 as he fled in alleged stolen car

A man has been sentenced to an additional 12 days in jail in relation to a vehicle incident in March of this year that resulted in the closure of two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Tyson Fust pleaded guilty to charges of breaching his probation and driving while disqualified. A third charge – dangerous driving – was stayed at sentencing May 9 in Abbotsford provincial court.

Fust’s jail term will be followed by one year of probation.

Police previously reported that the incident on March 19 began at 3:12 a.m., when officers spotted a stolen vehicle travelling west on Highway 1.

Officers used a spike belt between McCallum and Clearbrook roads to stop the vehicle, but the friction of the rims on the pavement caused the car to catch fire.

Police said the driver ran way, but he was quickly arrested with the assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Services.

The 38-year-old passenger was not charged after initially being taken into custody.

Fust, whom police have described as a prolific offender, was on probation for an incident from January 2022, when he was located in a stolen vehicle at the Bradner rest stop on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Fust drove away from the scene, and a spike belt was used by police. Fust was arrested in Langley, and a search of the stolen vehicle turned up 12 catalytic converters.

Fust was sentenced in May 2022 to an additional 138 days in jail, a one-year driving ban and one year of probation.

Fust was also in the news in 2016, when he was sentenced to a two-year jail term for a two-month crime spree in Abbotsford, Mission and Surrey.

His offences included robbing an 81-year-old woman of her purse in the parking lot of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford on Dec. 21, 2015, and using a fake gun to rob Mike’s Market in Mission on Jan. 8, 2016.

Fust also committed a robbery in Surrey on the same day, and robbed a pizza delivery drive at knifepoint in the Clearbrook area of Abbosford on Feb. 29, 2016.

He initially faced almost 30 charges but was sentenced on seven – four counts of robbery, two counts of possessing stolen property and one count of using a fake gun.


This photo of Tyson Fust was widely circulated in early 2016 when he robbed Mike’s Market in Mission. He was later sentenced to two years in prison for that crime and others in Abbosford and Surrey.

