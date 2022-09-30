Driver dies in two-car crash in Abbotsford; man in custody for suspected impaired driving

Family of three in collision with 50-year-old driver Thursday night on Sumas Prairie

A driver died in a crash Thursday night in Abbotsford, and another man is in custody for suspected impaired driving.

The collision took place just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wells Line Road and McDermott Road on Sumas Prairie.

Const. Scott McClure, a media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the collision occurred between a vehicle with a family of three and a vehicle being driven by a 50-year-old man with no passengers.

The driver of the family vehicle died at the scene. The two passengers had injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to hospital.

The 50-year-old driver remained on scene and was transported to hospital. McClure said on Wednesday evening that the man was in custody and under investigation for impaired driving.

Anyone witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the area near the time of the collision are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

