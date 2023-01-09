Jordan B. Peterson coming to Abbotsford in May

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is scheduled to bring his tour to the Abbotsford Centre on May 18.

Peterson’s event, entitled Beyond Order: 12 More Rules For Life, is scheduled for the AC on Thursday, May 18.

The 60-year-old Canadian media personality, retired clinical psychologist and best-selling author has achieved fame through his social media presence in recent years.

Peterson was suspended from Twitter last year after it was determined that he violated that social media network’s policy on hateful conduct. He was re-instated following Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform in November.

He most recently made headlines after receiving a disciplinary letter from the Ontario College of Psychologists that stated he should “review, reflect on and ameliorate [his] professionalism in public statements” by completing a re-education program. Peterson declined to participate in the program.

According to the event page on abbotsfordcentre.ca., Peterson has taught mythology to lawyers, doctors and business people, consulted for the UN Secretary General, helped his clinical clients manage depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, and schizophrenia, served as an adviser to senior partners of major Canadian law firms, and lectured extensively in North America and Europe.

I have been sentenced by @CPOntario to mandatory communications retraining in part because I retweeted @PierrePoilievre. It's time for the commissars there to resign. https://t.co/uyDmY7gTB4 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 6, 2023

With his students and colleagues at Harvard and the University of Toronto, Peterson has published over 100 scientific papers, transforming the modern understanding of personality, while his book Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief revolutionized the psychology of religion. His book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos was published in 2018 and has sold over 7 million copies internationally. The sequel, Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life, was released on March 2, 2021.

A 2019 documentary entitled The Rise of Jordan Peterson profiled the professor and reflected the controversy that follows him.

Tickets for the event go on-sale to the public starting on Friday (Jan. 13) at 10 a.m.

Members of the Abbotsford Centre Backstage Pass and the Abbotsford Canucks club member groups will have early access to tickets.

Peterson will also appear in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Feb. 21.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/jordan-peterson/232.

