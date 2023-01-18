Downtown Vancouver shooting puts 32-year-old in critical condition

Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
A Vancouver police officer examines the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)A Vancouver police officer examines the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)

A person was shot and seriously injured while standing on Vancouver’s Granville Street Tuesday night (Jan. 17).

Police say the 32-year-old was shot around 10 p.m. and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Photos from the scene show police examining the area outside a former Hostelling International site, near the corner of Granville and Nelson streets, which was sold to BC Housing during the pandemic.

The Vancouver Police Department says it hasn’t made an arrests and its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 604-717-2541.

READ ALSO: Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeShootingVancouver

Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

(From left) Trustee Preet Rai, Sgt. Kevin Murray and district principal David de Wit were the panelists for a virtual discussion on Thursday, Jan. 12 about school liaison officers in Abbotsford.
Panel defends police in Abbotsford schools but hoping to improve SLO program with review

Trina Hunt’s remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to a charges. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Chilliwack Secondary student Javon Knowles chucks a wrestling opponent to the ground during last week’s Freaky Friday meet at CSS. (Eric J. Welsh/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wrestling returns to Chilliwack Secondary with Freaky Friday meet

A team including Ann Davis Transition Society reps Patti MacAhonic and Shelley Bolan take part in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser as they walk along Young Road on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Winter walk on Coldest Night of the Year hosted by Ann Davis Transition Society