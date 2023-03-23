A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog stabbed to death in Shuswap

A man was arrested after police discovered a dead dog in an apartment

A dog was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Chase on March 19.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the apartment just before 1 a.m. and when officers arrived, they discovered an animal had been killed, allegedly by a guest at the unit. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, a video of the attack was posted to social media.

“We hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately,” said Kennedy.

The man, whose name will not be released, was arrested. Charges of assault, mischief and killing or injuring an animal are pending.

READ MORE: B.C. dog rescue liable to pay $75,000 to SPCA, will fight decision

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrimeDogsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firm handshakes, hard lines: Trudeau, Biden to talk protectionism, Haiti, migration

Just Posted

Public hearing for McKee Peak plan in Abbotsford has to be redone due to ‘procedural error’

Stock photo
Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association hosts free female hockey camp

Chilliwack burn survivor Keira McKenzie, 15, seen with mom Terresa, is the 2023 ‘champion’ for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. She is encouraging people to buy tickets to the Choice Lottery to raise money for the hospital – a place she’s visited countless times. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack burn survivor, 15, shares story in hopes people will support children’s hospital fundraiser

Const. Ben Stewart with the Agassiz RCMP (centre) was one of 53 people recognized during the annual Officer in Charge Awards Ceremony at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 15, 2023. The award was presented to him by Chief Supt. Bruce Singer (left) and Supt. Davy Lee. (Submitted by RCMP)
53 people across Fraser Valley honoured at RCMP awards ceremony in Chilliwack