B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson holds a copy of exemption documents in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after British Columbia was granted authority to decriminalize possession of some hard drugs for personal use. 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson holds a copy of exemption documents in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, after British Columbia was granted authority to decriminalize possession of some hard drugs for personal use. 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Decriminalization of hard drugs puts B.C. in small, select group of jurisdictions

Portugal and a handfull of South American countries among the others to take similar steps

British Columbia will soon join a handful of jurisdictions around the world where drug users aren’t criminalized for possessing small amounts of some illicit drugs for personal use.

Charges will not be laid in B.C. against anyone 18 or older possessing up to 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA, also known as ecstasy, for three years, starting Jan. 31, 2023.

Uruguay, Portugal, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador and the state of Oregon all have introduced some form of decriminalization in an effort to curb overdose deaths.

Portugal was the first European country to decriminalize all drugs in 2001 and users were provided therapy rather than prison sentences, but B.C.’s addictions minister, Sheila Malcolmson, says decriminalization will not mean forced treatment.

Malcolmson also says substances will not be confiscated, unlike in Oregon, where possession attracts a US$100 fine.

Carolyn Bennett, the federal minister of mental health and addictions, says a decriminalization proposal from Toronto Public Health is currently up for consideration, and the government plans to work with the city in the same way it did with B.C. to “get it to a place that would be successful.”

She says there has also been some interest from Montreal, Edmonton and Saskatoon, but they have not submitted proposals seeking decriminalization.

RELATED: B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Decriminalize possessionDrugsFederal Politics

Previous story
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack
Next story
Heart and stroke awareness month aims to close gaps in medical treatment

Just Posted

New tenants for Chilliwack Mall announced by SmartCentres Chilliwack. (SmartCentres Chilliwack)
New tenants coming to revamped Chilliwack Mall will see restaurants, retail

The designers of the pride banners, from left, Bon Graham, Teri Westerby and Justin Mallard, chat on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 underneath two of the 100 banners that were installed in downtown Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Rainbow banners installed in downtown Chilliwack for pride month

The provincial government took over the Home Owner Grant program in 2021. This photo depicts housing on Chilliwack Mountain near the Fraser River. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack residents receiving their 2022 property tax notices

Paddlers compete in the six-man canoe races during the Cultus Lake Water Sports War Canoe Races on June 2, 2012. This year’s event is set for June 4 and 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
64th annual war canoe races return to Cultus Lake