CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 27

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Nov. 27, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROBINSON, Kusone Age: 20 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 124lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: November 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CYR, Tony Age: 45 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 190lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: November 18, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: DONALDSON, Wayne Age: 38 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 134lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Instrument Suitable for Break and Enter Warrant in effect: November 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Crime

