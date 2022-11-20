Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Nov. 20

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Nov. 20, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: PETERS, Stephanie Age: 35 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Face – approximately 23 stars; neck – “Lola Syneisia Precious”; Chest – “Tommy Truth”; Upper Left Arm – Outlaw; Left Forearm – Heart skullhand; Left Hand – Truth; Left Leg - “Time is yours” on upper leg and Grim Reaper on Lower Leg; Right Upper Arm – Cross, Soulja; Right forearm – Skull and Scorpion; and, Right hand – STR8. Wanted: Breach of CCRA Warrant in effect: November 9, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, B.C

Name: ARCAND, Michelle Age: 30 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 220lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Upper Back: Frog; Left Hand: Style; Right Calf: Butterfly; Neck: 2 stars, purple flower, microphone with 2 roses; Right Hand: star; Left Breast: “Michelle Lee”, star; Right Arm: black stars, Moon with clouds; “Sonny’s Girl” Left Calf: Mushroom; Right Ankle: 3 dolphins forming circle; Face: half of a butterfly; Left Arm: Skull with smoking revolver, skull with roses, black/green star, “Ride or Die”; Chest: Music Note; Fingers: Music Notes. Wanted: Breach of CCRA Warrant in effect: November 19, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: SCHICKEROWSKY, Glenn Age: 37 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 196 lbs Hair: Short Blonde or Shaved Head Eyes: Hazel Wanted: 6 counts of fail to comply, 2 counts of criminal harassment, 2 counts of theft under $5000 Warrant in effect: November 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Maple Ridge, BC

CRIMESTOPPERS: 'Most wanted' for the week of November 13

