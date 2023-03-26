CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 26

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 19, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

SUTHERLAND, Ashley

Age: 34

Height: 5 ft. 1 in.

Weight: 130 lbs

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Flight from police officer

Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023

Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

ALVAREZ, Julio

Age: 39

Height: 5 ft. 9 in.

Weight: 177 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Tattoos: Right arm – full sleeve, abdomen- “Criminal,” left forearm- “Honour”

Wanted: Robbery, use of imitation firearm while committing robbery, and unlawfully in dwelling house

Warrant in effect: March 15, 2023

Parole jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.

STEWART, Kenneth

Age: 37

Height: 5 ft. 10 in.

Weight: 155 lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault with a weapon

Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023

Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

