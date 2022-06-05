CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of June 5, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ALLARIE, Justin Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 181lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault with a Weapon. Warrant in effect: May 31, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: SALAD, Mohamed Age: 36 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Discharge Firearm Into/At Place Recklessly (x2). Warrant in effect: May 30, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: AUGER, Davey Ronald Age: 25 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance (x4) and Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition (x3). Warrant in effect: May 31, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

