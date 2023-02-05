Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 5

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 5, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 37 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: STEWART, Kenneth Age: 37 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 39 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 39 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ETHIER, Dominic Paul Age: 44 Height: 6’0” Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Obstruction, Assault PO and Failure to Appear Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Squamish, BC

Name: ETHIER, Dominic Paul Age: 44 Height: 6’0” Weight: 183lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Obstruction, Assault PO and Failure to Appear Warrant in effect: January 31, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Squamish, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of January 29

CrimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
69-year-old pedestrian dead after Thursday evening collision in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 5

Justin Geurtsen with Chilliwack Community Services and Annette Williams with Chilliwack Learning Society are inviting people to a free family literacy event on Feb. 25 called Building Our Stories Through Learning. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Focus of free literacy event in Chilliwack for families to learn, have fun together

Comedian Andrew Packer is at Corky’s Irish Pub on Thursday, Feb. 16. (Submitted)
Comedian brings ‘Ice Ice Baby’ tour to Chilliwack stage

Cinderella by Ballet Jörgen is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Feb. 14. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)
Cinderella ballet will grace Chilliwack stage on Valentine’s Day

Pop-up banner image