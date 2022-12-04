Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 4

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Dec. 4, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: FIELD, Kenneth Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 179lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: November 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: HALL, Herbert Age: 33 Height: 6’3” ft Weight: 190lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault, Uttering Threats and Breach Release Order Warrant in effect: October 14, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Langley, BC

Name: MUSKEGO, Glen Thomas Age: 50 Height: 5’7” ft Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery x3 and disguise with intent Warrant in effect: November 25, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

