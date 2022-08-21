SAVIDANT, Donovan Vincent
Age: 37
Height: 5 ft. 8 in.
Weight: 261 lbs.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted for: Unlawfully at large including kidnapping and weapon-related offences
Warrant in effect: June 20
Parole jurisdiction: Surrey
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 21, 2022.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
HOCKEN, Curtis
Age: 31
Height: 6 ft.
Weight: 181 lbs.
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Green
Wanted for: Uttering threats
Warrant in effect: Aug. 16
Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
