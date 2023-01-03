Coldest December in Chilliwack since the blizzard of 1996

December 2022 weather colder and snowier than usual, according Chilliwack weather observer

December weather in Chilliwack was colder and snowier than usual in 2022, according to data recorded by Roger Pannett, volunteer weather observer for Environment Canada at Chilliwack, B.C.

The cold and snowy conditions seen in late November carried on into early December with record-breaking low temperatures on Dec. 1 and 2.

Three record lows were set including the Dec. 1 low max of -5, which was 12.2 degrees lower than normal, breaking the record of -3 set on that day in 1985. That was night and day compared to the year before.

“What a difference from Dec. 1, 2021 with the record-breaking 18 degrees,” Pannett said in his December report.

Just before mid-month the frosty temperatures returned to near normal with periods of light rain. On Dec. 17/18 the arctic front produced a light snowfall with northeast winds and falling sub-zero temperatures.

Eleven low temperature records were set, plus wind chill over four days:

Dec. 19 – Low maximum -11.0 (-16.3). -8.9 in 1921.

Dec. 19 – Low mean -11.75 (-14.45) -10.6 in 1921.

Dec. 20 – Low maximum -10.5 (-16.1) – 8.0 in 1990.

Dec. 20 – Low minimum -13.0 (-13.2) -12.0 in 1990.

Dec. 20 – Low mean -11.75 (-14.65) -10.35 in 2008.

Dec. 21 – Low maximum -11.3 (-16.5) -8.5 in 1990.

Dec. 21 – Low minimum -14.5 (-14.8) -13.5 in 1990.

Dec. 21 – Low mean -12.9 (-15.7) -11.0 in 1990.

Dec. 22 – Low maximum -8.5 (-14.0) -5.6 in 1996.

Dec. 22 – Low minimum -14.2 (-14.3) -12.6 in 1990.

December 22nd Low mean -11.35 (-14.15 ) -8.8 in 1990.

It was a low-pressure system on Dec. 19/20 that brought 23 centimetres of snow, blowing and drifting, with poor visibility and a wind chill at -23. The Pacific frontal system Dec. 22/23 advanced and the arctic front retreated, a 20.4 cm snowfall with ice pellets was followed by 12.6 mm of freezing rain and ice accretion.

The last week of the month was mild and wet as a series of Pacific frontal systems moved across southern B.C. In strong and gusty southwest winds on Dec. 26 temps spiked up to 14.3 ( 9.7 degrees above normal).

Only five days before on Dec. 21, the record low temperature of the month at -14.5°C had occurred.

With mean temperatures at -0.27, 3.57 degrees below normal, it was the coldest December since the record blizzard month of 1996.

The snowfall total was 137.35 per cent above normal but total precipitation was 25.68 per cent below normal. It was the 24th consecutive December with total precipitation below the 30-year average.

Total rainfall for December was down with 171.0 mm, compared to a 30-year average of 259.6 mm.

Total snowfall was higher than normal with total of 47.8 cm, compared to a 30-year average of 34.8 cm.

Total precipitation was 218.8 mm, compared to a 30-year average of 294.4 mm.

