Chilliwack School District 33 plans to conduct radon testing in all of its buildings as part of a multi-year plan. (Black Press file)

Chilliwack schools to be tested for radon

Chilliwack School District 33 is putting together a multi-year plan to test all SD33 buildings

The Chilliwack School District plans to test all of its buildings for radon.

Allan Van Tassel, director of facilities and transportation for SD33, said there are more than 30 schools that will be evaluated by a qualified contractor. Step one is determining the right location for testing equipment, and determining a budget for the project.

“Once we have that overall package, then we have to create the budget to do this,” Van Tassel said. “This will be a multi-year plan where we’ll be testing different sites each year.”

Radon is a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that forms naturally from the breakdown of rocks and soil. According to local realtor Jill Hall, who has been leading the anti-radon charge in Chilliwack, it is a leading cause of lung cancer and studies are ongoing for links to childhood leukemia and other types of cancers.

“Our children and pets are at the highest risk of lung cancer as a result of long time radon exposure form alpha particle radiation emitted by radon,” she said.

Van Tassel said testing is not required by the Ministry of Education, but it is recommended.

RELATED: Radon testing advised for all B.C. homes to reduce cancer risks

RELATED: Chilliwack brother and sister wage war against radon

“It hasn’t been done in the past, so we think it’s a good idea to get a base level and if there are concerns, to see where the concerns are,” he said.

Van Tassel said testing is best done as the weather heats up and a testing cycle takes 90 days. If problems are identified, he is comfortable money will be available for remediation.

“Absolutely, if concerns come up there will be remediation plans,” he said. “Each site will be specific and we’ll work with the experts in the field as to what steps need to be taken.”

While recently-opened Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle School was not built with a radon mitigation strategy in mind, Van Tassel expects future projects will be. Before the foundation for a new building goes in, a vapour pan goes down that has (gas) release points ducted to the roof of the building.

“We do have a vapour barrier under Stitó:s, but we don’t have the additional venting,” Van Tassel noted. “The other thing that experts in this field continually talk about is getting fresh air into the buildings. All of our buildings, including our portables, have ventilation systems that bring in fresh air during all occupied times.”

Chilliwack School District

