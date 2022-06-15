Chilliwack robbery suspect uses taxi as getaway vehicle

The taxi driver was unaware he was helping an alleged robber flee the scene

A Chilliwack taxi driver was an unwitting accomplice to robbery.

On Sunday night (June 12, 2022), RCMP were called out to a business in the 7000-block of Vedder Road. A woman had gone into the store and allegedly produced a weapon and demanded money. She left the store and hopped into a taxi that was waiting.

The taxi left before police arrived. Not knowing what she was up to, the driver took her to another store where police caught up to her and made the arrest. They also recovered a weapon and money and are continuing to investigate.

Jacqueline Bernadette Skimming, 41, has been charged with one count of robbery and her next court appearance comes on June 21. She has an extensive criminal record and is well known to police.

Investigators determined that the taxi driver was unaware of the woman’s activities.

“This is an excellent example of the strong cohesion between the various police units identifying and arresting the suspect promptly,” said Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file number 2022-20912.

RELATED: Two charged after brandishing knife during Chilliwack Walmart robbery

RELATED: Man found with loaded gun after street robbery in Abbotsford