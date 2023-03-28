The business complex at McCallum Road and Rainbow Avenue in Abbotsford where Dane Nikolas Lee Miller allegedly crashed his vehicle after fleeing from Chilliwack RCMP at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 28, 2023. (Vikki Hopes/ Abbotsford News)

Chilliwack RCMP officer injured after man allegedly hits cruiser during a wellness check

Dane Miller facing several charges after incident in early hours Tuesday that ended in Abbotsford

A Chilliwack RCMP member was injured early Tuesday morning when a driver fleeing a scene struck the officer’s parked police vehicle.

Officers were responding to a call to check the well-being of an individual at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday (March 28 at the corner of Charles Street and Loring Avenue in Chilliwack.

Members found two individuals who appeared to be sleeping in a running vehicle. Upon waking the male driver, the Chilliwack RCMP report that police identified themselves and requested the vehicle be turned off.

“The male driver shifted the car into gear and fled the scene, allegedly colliding with the parked police vehicle and injuring the member in the process,” according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

With his emergency lights activated, the injured member followed the vehicle briefly, but out of concern for public safety stopped. The member relayed information to the Abbotsford Police Department, which later located and stopped the vehicle at McCallum Road and Rainbow Avenue.

The driver, Dane Nikolas Lee Miller, was taken into custody and is charged with flight from police, dangerous operation, failure to stop after accident, and driving while prohibited.

“This is yet another reminder of the risks inherent to the profession” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Martin Godard, said in a press release. “We are thankful for the member’s dedication and wish him a prompt recovery.”

The Chilliwack RCMP officer has been released from the Chilliwack General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller appeared in Chilliwack court via video at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He remains in custody and is next due in provincial court in Abbotsford on Aprill 11.

Miller was previously in the news as the victim of a shooting on Canada Day in 2017 in Chilliwack.

Jonathan David Olson pistol-whipped Miller at the Husky gas station on Lickman Road, and Miller escaped in a mini-van.

While he was being chased by Olson and another man, Brodie Robinson, Miller was shot in the head.

Olson was later sentenced to 11.5 years in prison for that incident and others that occurred as part of a weekend-long crime spree. Robinson received more than six years in prison.

READ MORE: Chilliwack gangster appeals 11.5-year jail sentence for 2017 crime spree

According to the provincial court database, Miller has numerous prior convictions for offences such as theft, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property, breaching his conditions, resisting a peace officer, possessing a firearm without a licence, mischief, using a stolen credit card and break-and-enter.

with files from Vikki Hopes

