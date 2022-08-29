Chilliwack prolific offender facing yet more charges after July fentanyl trafficking conviction

William Randall Bishop, 34, was convicted of four counts of illegal drug trafficking and six counts of firearms possession in Chilliwack provincial court on July 12, 2022. (Facebook)

A Chilliwack drug dealer and prolific offender convicted of 10 counts of trafficking and firearms charges a month ago was in court Monday (Aug. 29) facing a raft of other charges including drug dealing, resisting arrest, dangerous driving and possession of a stolen credit card.

William Rodney Bishop, 34, is out on bail awaiting sentencing for his July 12 conviction of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, and firearms possession, as he is also dealing with three other files.

The July 12 conviction included evidence that he was dealing drugs while under under court-ordered conditions including house arrest and electronic monitoring. He also was found to be in possession of four rifles, a Sig Sauer handgun, and an over-capacity magazine.

The court heard that RCMP seized drugs and weapons from the cellar of a single-family residence on Gore Avenue on Feb. 26, 2019. Officers seized 57 items from the cellar, which included: 101.59 grams of cocaine, 41.7 grams of meth, 2.7 grams of fentanyl, cash, digital scales, bulk baggies, scoresheets, a handwritten note to “Rodney,” and Bishop’s recognizance document.

READ MORE: Chilliwack drug dealer convicted of trafficking, weapons possession in circumstantial case

RELATED: Westin Ferguson, 19, faces charges relating to break and enters throughout Agassiz

Meanwhile, Bishop has other files before the courts including possession for the purpose of trafficking for alleged incidents on Feb. 19, 2022, and he is charged with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and dangerous driving from May 27.

His most recent charge, which came in July 2022, is from an alleged incident back in 2020 where he and co-accused Lorne James Sims and Cassie Rose Ozmun are charged with eight counts of possession/use of a stolen credit card between them.

Because of the alleged breach of release connected to the latter charge, Bishop was in court on Monday facing an application to revoke his bail. That was put over to Sept. 9 where his bail may be revoked and/or he will face a hearing regarding all charges against him.

– with files from Paul Henderson

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackCops and CourtsCrime